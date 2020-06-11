This year's Up North Bike Festival became the Pandemic Pedal. Bikers can ride their route through June 30. Share photos to social media. Registration is open till June 15. Questions: bikebenzie@gmail.com.
The Crystal Coaster Alpine Slider is open to the public June 13 through Sept. 7 at Crystal Mountain. The 1,700 foot sled track is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Guests must distance from other households and use hand sanitizer before and after their ride.
