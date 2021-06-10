Grass River Natural Area Education Director James Dake gives a presentation and leads an exploration from 10 a.m. to noon June 11. Learn about wild orchids and other rare plants for $10 per adult. Call 231-350-9461 to sign up.
Michigan residents and non-residents can freely fish or ride off-road vehicle trails from June 12-13. Permits and licenses are not required this weekend. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources also offers a virtual 4-H derby through the MSU Extension. Youth ages 5-19 may compete in fishing challenges, submitting entries through the Goosechase app. 4-H membership is not required to participate. Questions: gathstac@msu.edu or 989-907-6500.
Walk4Hearing Weekend is June 12-13, with an online program for Michigan residents beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday. Afterward, people can stroll their neighborhoods to raise money and awareness for the Walk4Hearing Hearing Loss Association of America. More details: http://hlaa.convio.net/.
