GRNA trail naturalist (copy) (copy)

A naturalist on the trail at Grass River Natural Area.

All ages are invited to Naturalist on the Trail from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays at Grass River Natural Area. This program takes place outside the Grass River Center.

Collecting shells, beach glass ... and data (copy)

Friends of the Sleeping Bear Dunes clean up during the Adopt-a-Beach program.

Volunteer training starts at 1 p.m. June 11 at Empire Township Hall. Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore members present on their programs like Adopt-A-Beach, Track Chair and more. The film “Water, Sand and Sky” is shown at 12:15 p.m.

Free fishing weekend (copy) (copy) (copy)

Free fishing in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources offers “Three Free” from June 11-12. Residents and visitors can fish without a license, ride ORV trails without a license and access state parks and boating sites without a Recreation Passport.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you