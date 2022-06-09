All ages are invited to Naturalist on the Trail from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays at Grass River Natural Area. This program takes place outside the Grass River Center.
Volunteer training starts at 1 p.m. June 11 at Empire Township Hall. Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore members present on their programs like Adopt-A-Beach, Track Chair and more. The film “Water, Sand and Sky” is shown at 12:15 p.m.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources offers “Three Free” from June 11-12. Residents and visitors can fish without a license, ride ORV trails without a license and access state parks and boating sites without a Recreation Passport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.