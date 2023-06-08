Traverse City Track Club presents its first Loop the Lake on June 10 on the Boardman Lake Loop Trail. The 4-mile route is open to runners and walkers.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources offers its Free ORV Weekend from June 10-11 on DNR trails and routes in the state. People can ride without an ORV license or permit, but a Recreation Passport may be required.
Farm activities are demonstrated during an open house from 1-4 p.m. June 11 at Samels Farm.
