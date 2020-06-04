The Northern Angler presents its annual Cheese Cup, a fly fishing tournament, starting at 6 a.m. June 6. Teams of one or two compete to catch the largest fish — whether bluegill, bass, carp or pike. Participants can also win the Best Team Name, Best Team Uniforms, Smallest Fish Caught and Best Instagram Picture categories.
Racing for Home 2020 is a solo bike ride at 45 North Vineyard in Lake Leelanau. Adults and kids may take to the route anytime through June 21, recording their laps using the Strava application. Entry is $25 per adult, $15 per child. All of the proceeds go to Habitat for Humanity-Grand Traverse Region. Consumers Energy Foundation plans to match every $1 donation. Send questions to racingforhome@gmail.com.
