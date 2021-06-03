TART Trails provides its annual Recycle-A-Bicycle from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5 at Old Town Parking Garage on Eighth Street. Browse and purchase commuter, mountain and kids' bicycles. Drop off items for the sale Friday from 6-8 p.m.
Maritime Heritage Alliance accepts bids for its annual Boat Auction starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Discovery Center. View available water vessels beginning at 9 a.m. Auction proceeds go to community sailing, youth programs and related projects.
The Rock the Light 5K takes place Sunday, June 6 at Leelanau State Park. Begin the race from 9-10 a.m. or complete the 5K virtually. Register for $25 per person through RunSignup.com.
