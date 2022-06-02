Recycle bikes and commence the commute (copy)

People line up for the Recycle-A-Bicycle Bike Swap at the Old Town Parking Garage. 

Recycle-A-Bicycle Bike Swap is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4 at the Old Town Parking Deck. Drop off items for the sale from 6-8 p.m. June 3. 

Cyclists mark National Cancer Survivor's Day

The Less Cancer team rolls into Interlochen Corners mid-day on June 25, 2017. The annual Less Cancer Bike Ride begins June 3.

This year's Less Cancer Bike Ride begins with a free concert at 7 p.m. June 3 at Mt. Holiday. The Steel Wheels perform. People can ride their bikes on their own until July 4. 

MHA Boat Auction

Maritime Heritage Alliance Boat Auction 

The boat auction is June 4 at the Maritime Heritage Alliance. View the vessels at 9 a.m. Bidding starts at 11 a.m. 

