Recycle-A-Bicycle Bike Swap is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4 at the Old Town Parking Deck. Drop off items for the sale from 6-8 p.m. June 3.
This year's Less Cancer Bike Ride begins with a free concert at 7 p.m. June 3 at Mt. Holiday. The Steel Wheels perform. People can ride their bikes on their own until July 4.
The boat auction is June 4 at the Maritime Heritage Alliance. View the vessels at 9 a.m. Bidding starts at 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.