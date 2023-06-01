TART Trails hosts the annual Recycle-A-Bicycle (R-A-B) Bike Swap on June 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to test ride and purchase bicycles ahead of Smart Commute Week. Those wishing to sell bikes in the swap can check them in at the Old Town Parking Deck on June 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. www.traversetrails.org/event/recycle-a-bicycle-bike-swap/.
The "Kick-yer Assparagus 5km Fun Run" starts at 10 a.m. June 3 at Empire Beach. This event happens during the annual Empire Asparagus Festival.
The Adams Fly Festival is from noon to 6 p.m. June 3 at Traverse Area District Library Kingsley branch. The afternoon includes tours of Mayfield Pond, fly tying and casting demonstrations and more.
Luke Woltanski performs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 2 at Shady Lane Cellars as part of the winery's Friday Night Live series. Free weekly concerts continue until October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.