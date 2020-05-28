A 2-mile Guided Walking History Tour begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 31. Attendees should wear face masks. Meet at the corner of Sixth and Union streets.
Spirit of the Woods Conservation Club offers socially distant, guided hikes to all single household groups. Families can visit the trails near Brethren. Call Rob at 248-930-2817, Gene at 231-655-9418 or Tim at 231-477-5381 to schedule a hike.
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore recently reopened some areas, including the Dune Climb, Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail and picnic areas. Visitors are encouraged to wear face coverings and follow CDC guidelines for distancing from other trail users.
