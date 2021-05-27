View the Mini Masterpieces exhibition at Indigo Bluffs Campground in Empire beginning Friday, May 28. Glen Arbor Arts Center invited Leelanau County kids to paint or draw camping and summertime scenes. Works are auctioned later in the summer.
Boaters may receive a free high-pressure wash from noon to 4 p.m. May 29 at the DNR launch off Baggs Road at Lake Skegemog. Hull and trailer washes aim to remove invasive plant and animal species.
The Guided History Walking Tour resumes May 29. People can meet at the corner of Sixth and Union streets in Traverse City and then depart on a 2-mile walk. Tours occur Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.