The Clothesline Exhibit is displayed May 28 through Aug. 18 at the Glen Arbor Arts Center's outdoor gallery. This year, prayer flags are featured.
Friends of Interlochen offers its annual Plant and Flower Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 28 in the parking lot across from Tom's Food Markets. Browse baskets and flats of annual and perennial plants.
The Montara [Surf Boss 2.0] Open House is set from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 28 at Elk Rapids Marina on Elk Lake. Wake boat demonstrations and food trucks are available.
