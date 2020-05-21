Though the Leelanau Conservancy canceled its Wildflower Rescue Sale this year, northern Michigan residents can share their plant photos on social media. Spring wildflowers like trillium, marsh marigolds and lady's slipper may be found at DeYoung Natural Area, Cedar River Preserve, Clay Cliffs Natural Area and other Leelanau County natural areas.
Northern Michigan is home to several spots where cherry blossoms grow every spring, including Old Mission Peninsula, Leelanau County vineyards, U.S. 31 in Elk Rapids and Eastport to Central Lake along Torch Lake. Many orchards and trees are viewable from the car, so people can follow social distancing.
