Grass River Natural Area hosts Stewardship Day from 9 a.m. to noon May 22. Everyone is invited to assist with trail trimming, cleaning the gardens and washing windows. Participants should bring work gloves. GRNA also offers a Volunteer Open House from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day.
The Tails to Trails 5K walk or run is open from 10 a.m. to noon May 22-23 at the Vasa Pathway. Racers do not need a pet to participate and they may complete their course at a remote location, if desired. Entry is $20 per person, or $40 per family. Contact: janna@traversetrails.org.
Grand Traverse Conservation District provides the Native Plant Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 22 at Boardman River Nature Center. Browse more than 70 plant species.
