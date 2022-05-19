National Endangered Species Day is May 20 this year. The National Park Service and Audubon Great Lakes ask people to follow guidelines to help protect the piping plover, a small shorebird. Tips include keeping dogs on a leash when on trails or the shoreline and giving the birds at least 100 feet of space, staying on marked trails.
Grass River Natural Area staff leads the Birding by Ear walk from 8-10 a.m. May 21. Admission is $5 each.
Community members may donate water vessels to Inland Seas Education Association. The Suttons Bay organization accepts boats, paddleboards, kayaks and canoes as well as boat-related equipment like life jackets and paddles. Email isea@schoolship.org to learn more.
