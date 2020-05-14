TART Trails hosts the annual Tails to Trails 5K from May 15-25. Run or walk solo or with a pet. Proceeds support the nonprofit recreation organization. Share photos of the experience on social media using #TailstoTrails2020.
People do not need to travel to St. Ignace for the Rock and Run 5K or 10K. This year, participants may complete their race anywhere and anytime from May 15-17. Entry fees benefit Mackinac Straits Health System.
