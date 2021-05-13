Green Elk Rapids offers Super Recycling May 15 at the Recycling Center on Bridge Street. Drop off ladders, kitchen appliances, electronics and other items. Tires, cleaning products and other hazardous materials are not accepted at this event.
Norte presents 24 Hours at the Civic Center from noon May 15 to noon May 16. Walk, run or bike the paths and collect donations for the Youth Scholarship Fund. Cost is $20 per person.
People can take a springtime hike to find wildflowers at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Wildflowers may include Dutchman’s breeches, trout lilies and violets. White trillium is usually blooming through mid-May. Hikers can take the Windy Moraine Trail, a 1.5-mile loop off Welch Road near Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive. Other trails with wildflowers include Shauger Hill Trail and Pyramid Point. A park pass is required to visit the national lakeshore.
