NMC Extended Education presents a botany tour of Clay Cliffs Natural Area beginning at 10 a.m. May 13. Meet at the trailhead at 4755 N. Manitou Trail in Leland. Attendees will traverse about 1.5 miles and learn about flowers and trees.
The Job Winslow chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosts a tombstone cleaning at 11 a.m. May 14 at Oakwood Cemetery. Volunteers are needed.
Grass River Natural Area offers the Spring Mushroom Hunt from 1-2:30 p.m. May 15. Participants will search for mushrooms and other springtime fungi. Admission is $10 each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.