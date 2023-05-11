The Traverse City Trail Running Festival is May 12-13 at Timber Ridge RV and Recreation Resort. Several races occur this weekend, including 5K and 10K two-person relays and individual races. 

Grand Traverse District United Methodist Church Volunteers in Mission Haiti Team hosts its annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 12 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13 at Traverse Bay United Methodist Church.

Volunteers can help collect habitat information and sort stream samples from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13 at Grass River Natural Area. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you