The Downtown Development Authority recently opened online ordering for its first virtual Sara Hardy Downtown Farmers Market. Customers can select and pay for their items in advance and then pick them up on Saturdays from Lot B in Traverse City. Social distancing measures are in place.
Many area golf courses are reopening for their spring season, following CDC recommendations during the COVID-19 outbreak. Golfers can reserve tee times at Bay Meadows Family Golf Course, Interlochen Golf Club Elmbrook Golf Course, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa and others.
