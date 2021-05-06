The Mesick Mushroom Festival is May 7-9. Attendees can enjoy sports, a parade, craft show, flea market, pasty sale and other events. The Glow Run starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Northern Exposure Campground.
Grand Traverse District United Methodist Haiti Mission Team hosts the annual plant sale from May 7-8 at Traverse Bay United Methodist Church. Purchase plants to support the group's partnership with Haitian farmers.
Learn to identify birds by listening for their songs during a May 8 event at Grass River Natural Area. Admission is $5 per person.
