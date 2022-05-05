Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to noon May 7 to help plant native seeds and remove garlic mustard at Hickory Meadows. Participants can meet at the Randolph Street trailhead.
The Run for the Roses 5K begins at 10 a.m. May 7 at Camp Grayling. Entry is $50 per adult and $30 for youth. The National Guard Association of Michigan hosts this event to raise money for the Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs program, which serves veterans with PTSD.
A wildflower hike begins at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. May 7. Sleeping Bear Dunes Tours leads these guided walks in Leelanau County. Attendees should bring a camera, water and binoculars. Cost is $15.
