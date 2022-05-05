Hickory Meadows planting (copy) (copy)

Aden Al-Shamma, 8, plants a red osier dogwood as he and more than 30 volunteers in March 2018 helped the Grand Traverse Conservation District plant about 1,600 native species of shrubs and other low-growing plants at Hickory Meadows in Traverse City.

Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to noon May 7 to help plant native seeds and remove garlic mustard at Hickory Meadows. Participants can meet at the Randolph Street trailhead. 

Camp Grayling

The Run for the Roses 5K begins at 10 a.m. May 7 at Camp Grayling. Entry is $50 per adult and $30 for youth. The National Guard Association of Michigan hosts this event to raise money for the Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs program, which serves veterans with PTSD. 

Spring wildflowers

Trillium

A wildflower hike begins at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. May 7. Sleeping Bear Dunes Tours leads these guided walks in Leelanau County. Attendees should bring a camera, water and binoculars. Cost is $15. 

