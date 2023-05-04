Pine Hill Nursery in Kewadin presents the Spring Garden Party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6. Learn about native plants, herbs and more. The Garden Café is open.
Interlochen Run for the Arts 5K starts at 9 a.m. May 6. Participants experience live music and art as they run (or walk) a course through Interlochen Center for the Arts campus. $30/$35 Registrations support student scholarships.
The Michigan Girl Wine Walk starts at 11 a.m. May 7 at Timber Ridge RV Resort. Walk 1 mile and sample wines along the trail. This is a fundraiser for the Smith Family Breast Health Center.
