Racers can run or walk their distance in the Tulip Time Run anytime from May 1-10. The race normally takes place in Holland during the annual Tulip Time Festival, but this year moved to a virtual format because of the coronavirus outbreak. Everyone is invited to participate in the 5K or 10K. Some of the proceeds benefit Kids Food Basket.
Norte offers the Bicycle Grand Traverse program to give used bikes to people needing transportation. Neighbors with the skills are asked to perform basic tuneups to ensure bikes are safe for users. Antrim, Benzie, Leelanau, Kalkaska and Grand Traverse residents may donate or request a bicycle or volunteer. Questions: hello@elgruponorte.org.
