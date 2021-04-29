Mud, Sweat and Beers begins at 9 a.m. May 1 at Mt. Holiday. Bikers can ride the 22-mile route for $70 each. Space is limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stream monitoring training starts at 9 a.m. May 1 at Grass River Natural Area. Volunteers learn to gather information from nearby waterways. Face masks are required inside the center.
Golfers can join the Derby Day Shootout May 1 on the Wolverine course at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. Teams of two vie for best ball, scramble and alternate shot at six holes. Entry is $120 and includes a golf cart.
