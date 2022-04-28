BROWN BRIDGE PLANTING WORKBEE (copy)

Volunteers help the Grand Traverse Conservation District plant nearly 100 tree and saplings and about 600 seedlings along a stretch of the Boardman River in the Brown Bridge Quiet Area near Traverse City. 

An Arbor Day work bee starts at 9:30 a.m. April 29 at the Natural Education Reserve. Grand Traverse Conservation District seeks volunteers to plant native tree and shrub seedlings in the area. 

Farm Club Arbor Day

Arbor Day: Kid’s Event.

Farm Club hosts a kid's Arbor Day event from 4-6 p.m. April 29. Families can view fairy houses, complete nature crafts and obtain seeds to plant. Bring a shovel.

Bike Rodeo

West Shore Community College hosts a bike rodeo from 10 a.m. to noon April 30 in its Tech Center. Shoreline FORCE invites families to learn about cycling safety, get their wheels checked and complete a skills course. 

