Cotton Creek Farms hosts an open house weekend from April 29-30. Feed alpacas and learn about fiber processing. Howard's Great Lakes Grill sells lunch, and donations are collected for Buckley Food Pantry.
Sleeping Bear Dunes Tours presents its Guided Wildflower Hike at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 29-30. Admission is $15 via MyNorthTickets.com.
Grand Traverse Audubon Club member Kirk Waterstripe hosts a bird walk at 7:30 a.m. April 30 at Traverse Area District Library. Meet near the Grand Traverse Area Children's Garden, behind the library.
