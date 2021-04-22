TART Trails hosts its Spring Work Bee from 10 a.m. to noon April 24. Volunteers are needed to cleanup the trails. Bring tools, if possible. More information: 231-941-4300.
Wildflower seed planting goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 24 at Grass River Natural Area. Families may participate in the event and/or walk area trails.
Wild leeks, also called ramps, can be found during the spring in area forests. Leek foraging is not allowed at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Look for clusters of green foliage on the forest floor. The greens and bulbs are edible, but foragers should be aware of a poisonous lookalike called Death Camas. The difference is leeks smell like onions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.