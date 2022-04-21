Grass River Natural Area boardwalk (copy)

Grass River Natural Area hosts the Big Nature Sit on Earth Day. Attendees are encouraged to arrive before 6 a.m. April 22 to get a seat on the boardwalk. Bring a chair, binoculars and flashlight. Admission is $10 per person.

BROWN BRIDGE QUIET AREA (copy)

Earth Day Tree Planting begins at 10 a.m. April 22 at Brown Bridge Quiet Area. Volunteers can plant native trees and shrubs near the Boardman River.

GT Natural Education Reserve (copy)

Grand Traverse Conservation District and MSU Extension host a program at 3 p.m. April 22 at Boardman River Nature Center. Attendees may learn to identify pests and monitor tree conditions, and then hike at the Grand Traverse Natural Education Reserve.

