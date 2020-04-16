Michigan Legacy Art Park is open daily from dawn until dusk at Crystal Mountain. Community members can walk, run, bicycle or hike the trails and view more than 50 pieces of outdoor artwork. Bring dogs on a leash, if desired. Admission is free during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Little Traverse Conservancy provides dog-friendly paths at various locations, including Offield Family Working Forest Reserve in Harbor Springs, the Hill Nature Preserve in Boyne City and Allan and Virginia McCune Nature Preserve in Petoskey. Pet owners may also bring their leashed dogs to Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy’s Hickory Meadows and Timbers Recreation Area as well as the Leelanau Conservancy’s DeYoung Natural Area, Clay Cliffs Natural Area and Chippewa Run Natural Area.
