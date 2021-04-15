Grand Traverse Astronomical Society and Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore offer a Star Party April 16 via Zoom. Join at 9 p.m. to view stars and planets through a live feed at Rogers Observatory. Astronomers are available to answer questions.
The Birding for Beginners virtual class starts at 9 a.m. April 17 through the Department of Natural Resources Outdoor Skills Academy. Instructors: interpretive naturalist Shana Ramsey, of the Wolf Lake Fish Hatchery Visitor Center, and Elizabeth Tillman, from the Gillette Sand Dune Visitor Center in P.J. Hoffmaster State Park. More information: 231-798-3573 or Brockwell-TillmanE@michigan.gov.
Raven Hill Discovery Center reopens to the public April 17. Community members can walk the Taxi Trail, about a half mile pathway along a field and woods. Visitors can view shadowboxes that identify tree families as well as displays of how those trees are used.
