Volunteers are needed to assist with spring cleanup from 1-4 p.m. April 15 at Inland Seas Education Association. Gardening, installing docks and other work is available.
The Spring Bird Walk goes from 9-11 a.m. April 16 at Grass River Natural Area. Everyone is invited to learn about bird identification and using the eBird application. Cost is $5 per person.
Morel mushrooms are in season from mid-April to late May. The fungi is usually found on the ground near tree groves of living, dead or dying ash, elm, oak and aspen trees. Brush off excess dirt and store the mushroom in a porous bag so spores can fall through.
