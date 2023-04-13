A steelhead fishing class is set April 15-16 at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center. Admission is $30 and includes one lunch.
The virtual 5K or 10-mile Rock the Light is available through November. Grand Traverse Lighthouse accepts registration at RunSignup.com.
Grand Traverse County's RecycleSmart accepts yard waste from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays at 2471 N. Keystone Road
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.