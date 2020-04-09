Foragers can find morel mushrooms in early mornings and evenings this spring. Experts suggest bringing a mesh bag to carry them because the spores fall through and regrow the fungi in that area.
The Hike 100 Challenge continues along the North Country Trail, which includes about 1,150 miles in Michigan. This year, people are invited to count their miles walking, running or hiking on or off the trail. Share the experience on social media using #hikefromhome and tagging @northcountrytrail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.