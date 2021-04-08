Steelhead are in the Boardman River near Traverse City and near river mouths in the Upper Peninsula. Anglers can look for cisco fish in West Bay and Suttons Bay. All participants ages 17 and older must carry a fishing license from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Springtime brings more birds to the trees and skies around northern Michigan. Many can be spotted at Kehl Lake Natural Area in Northport, Chippewa Run Natural Area in Empire and Arcadia Marsh Nature Preserve.
Morel mushrooms may be starting to pop up around Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Foragers can bring onion sacks or other holey bags that allow fungi spores to fall through while walking in the woods. The park limits the amount of morels to one gallon per person per day.
