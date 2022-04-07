The American Cornhole Organization presents its Major Tournament April 8-9 at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. Spectators are welcome to watch various games.
An Easter egg hunt begins at 10 a.m. April 9 at the Elk Rapids football field. Kids are split into two age groups: 5 and younger and 6-11. Bring a basket.
A wild mushroom identification class starts at 2 p.m. April 9 at Historic Barns Park. Learn about the fungi and then walk along trails to find them. Great Lakes Treats presents this event for $40 per person.
