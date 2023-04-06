Easter activities occur April 8 at Crystal Mountain. Guess how many candies are in jars around the resort from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Take photos with the Easter bunny from 1-3 p.m. at Park at Water's Edge. Bunny Bingo starts at 2 p.m.
Frankfort-Elberta Chamber of Commerce presents an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. April 8 at Mineral Springs Park.
Cedar Polka Fest hosts the Cedar Easter Eggstravaganza at 11 a.m. April 8 at the Cedar Softball Fields. Meet the Easter bunny and enjoy candy. Contact: cedarchamber@gmail.com.
