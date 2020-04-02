kolo t.c. hosts the SOLo Kolo cycling race, which runs Monday through Saturday. Solo riders can complete the following Strava routes as many times as they want: Peninsula Drive North and climbs up Wayne Hill and Blue Water. Participants are asked to donate at least $25 via GoFundMe to support the Father Fred Foundation.
Rock hunters can grab a bucket and comb the beaches and other places throughout northern Michigan to find Petoskey stones. Other stones that may be in the area include pudding stones, agates near Lake Superior and slag, impurities separated from iron ore.
Avian enthusiasts can spot birds without leaving their backyards. Chickadees stay up north all year, while rose-breasted grosbeaks return to the area before May. People can plant native species to attract insects and put up feeders and baths for the birds.
