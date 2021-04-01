Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore offers several hiking trails through the woods and dunes. Venture north along M22 for the Good Harbor Bay Trail, accessible off County Road 669. Picnic areas are near this nearly 3-mile loop. Pyramid Point Trail features an elevated scenic overlook of Lake Michigan, including the Manitou Islands. This route is off Basch Road, north of Port Oneida Historic District. Maps and more details are found at nps.gov/slbe/planyourvisit/trails.htm.
Jordan Valley Pathway is open to hikers in northern Michigan. The occasionally hilly route goes through Mackinaw State Forest, connects with the North Country Trail and follows the Jordan River in Antrim County. Access the trail off Deadman’s Hill Road near Mancelona, or drive north on M-66 to Pinney Bridge Road.
Paddlers may be starting to get out on rivers and lakes throughout the area as the weather warms. The Manistee River flows southwest across the northern Lower Peninsula. Steelhead fishing is common through spring. Walleye, smallmouth bass and trout may also be reeled in. michiganmaps.com; 231-264-6800
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.