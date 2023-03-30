Grand Traverse Conservation District hosts a lantern-lit walk from 6-8 p.m. March 31 at Kids Creek Park. Sign up at natureiscalling.org.
Grass River Natural Area hosts a collage-making session starting at 1 p.m. April 1. Bring nature objects or photographs to use, or find some on the trails. Cost is $10 each.
The Village at Grand Traverse Commons provides walking tours of the area every day through August. The Guided Historic Walking Tour is $30 per person. Sign up and view other tours at www.thevillagetc.com/tour/.
