Grass River Natural Area hosts "Moonlight Owling" at 7 p.m. March 25. Attendees may look and listen for the birds while hiking through the woods. Bring a flashlight. Admission is $10 per person.
Maple Syrup Weekend is March 27-28 at locations around northern Michigan. Farm tours, tapping demonstrations, product samples and other related activities take place at Owl Ridge Maple Sugar Farm in Frankfort. Visitors can stop by from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this weekend.
Take a nighttime walk from 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 28 with the Little Traverse Conservancy. Participants walk on trails at Thumb Lake in Charlevoix County. Maps are available. Contact: 231-347-0991.
