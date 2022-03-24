Grass River Natural Area offers the Early Spring Bird Walk from 9-11 a.m. March 26. Use binoculars to observe local birds. Admission is $5 per person.
Maritime Heritage Alliance hosts Basic Crew Training at 10 a.m. March 26. Training is required for volunteers to sail on the cutter Champion and schooner Madeline.
Out of the Woods Farm hosts an event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 26-27 during Michigan Maple Weekend. Tour the farm, learn about the maple process and sample products.
