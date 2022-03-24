GRNA bird walk (copy)

Grass River Natural Area offers the Early Spring Bird Walk from 9-11 a.m. March 26. Use binoculars to observe local birds. Admission is $5 per person.

The Champion, a wooden sailboat operated by the Maritime Heritage Alliance, on West Grand Traverse Bay. 

Maritime Heritage Alliance hosts Basic Crew Training at 10 a.m. March 26. Training is required for volunteers to sail on the cutter Champion and schooner Madeline.

Diane Nemeth, of Rapid River Township, drills a hole in a sugar maple to collect sap.

Out of the Woods Farm hosts an event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 26-27 during Michigan Maple Weekend. Tour the farm, learn about the maple process and sample products. 

