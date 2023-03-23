An Early Spring Bird Walk begins at 9 a.m. March 25 at Grass River Natural Area. Entry is $5 each. Registration is required.
Maritime Heritage Alliance hosts an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25 at the Discovery Center. View boat repair projects and learn about the organization.
Michigan Maple Weekend occurs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 25-26 at Out of the Woods Farm. Tour the area and learn about making maple syrup.
