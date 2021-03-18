Area foresters Kama Ross and Lynn Baker and arborist Bo Burke host a carbon program March 19 at Leo Creek Preserve. Visiting students will learn how to find the amount of carbon in the trees as well as their height and age. Contact leocreekpreserve@gmail.com for volunteer opportunities and information about other programs.
Grass River Natural Area hosts the Spring Equinox Bird Wall from 9-11 a.m. March 20. Attendees may borrow binoculars, or bring some. Admission is $5. Registration: grassriver.org.
Skiers and snowboarders are invited to Community Appreciation Day from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 21 at Boyne Mountain. Lift tickets are free to Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet and Otsego county residents. Participants may also access parks and cross-country trails. Rental equipment is available for a fee.
