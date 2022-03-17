Carnival Weekend is set March 18-20 at Boyne Mountain Resort. Adults can enjoy skiing and snowboarding, a Snow Beach Party, the Après Ski Party, Slush Cup and more.
Steelhead fishing is available from noon to 6 p.m. March 19 at Backcast Flyshop in Benzonia. The local nonprofit 22 2 None hosts this event for veterans. Waders, rods, reels, tackle and snacks are available. Email info@222none.org to secure a spot.
The Spring Carnival is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. March 19 at Caberfae Peaks. Outdoor activities include costume parade, Big Air Contest, Rail Jam and more. Entry fees vary by event.
