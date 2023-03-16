Friends of Leelanau State Park's snowshoe hike starts at 10 a.m. March 18 at the Grand Traverse Lighthouse Museum. Visitors need a Recreation Passport to enter the park.
Grass River Natural Area presents MapleFest from noon to 3 p.m. March 18. See the process of making maple syrup at Grass River Center, and purchase some.
Otsego Resort presents the Beaver Dam Olympics from 1-3 p.m. March 18. Teams compete in a sack race, corn hole, plank skiing and other outdoor activities.
