The non-motorized Boyne Valley Trail is open for visitors on cross-country skis, bikes, snowshoes or skate skis. Hikers may also explore the 7-mile route from Boyne City to Boyne Falls. Winter grooming occurs regularly, and users are asked to stay in the appropriate lane.
The annual Fifth Third Bank Leapin' Leprechaun 5K moved to a virtual format this year. Runners and walkers can complete their route anytime through March 31. Entry is $35 until March 13. Use #TCLL5K on social media.
A guided snowshoe hike is set to begin at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. March 13 at Hartwick Pines State Park in Grayling. Attendees can learn about logging camps, wildlife and trees. Vehicles must feature a Recreation Passport to enter the state park. Contact kasmerc@michigan.gov to borrow snowshoes.
