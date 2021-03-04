Grass River Natural Area hosts "The Science of Making Maple Syrup" from 1-3 p.m. March 4. Attendees must wear face coverings. Register through NMC Extended Education.
Cross-county skiing is available at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Trails are accessible from The Homestead in Glen Arbor. The 6-mile route goes through the woods and near the Port Oneida Historic District. Call 231-334-5100 for winter activity information.
Ice fishing continues in northern Michigan. Locations include Hemingway Point on Lake Charlevoix, Duck Lake near Interlochen, Lake Cadillac and the Manistee River. Anglers ages 17 and older must obtain a fishing license. People should check the ice thickness before putting weight on it and let someone know where they plan to fish before leaving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.