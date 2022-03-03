Mardi Gras at Crystal

The Crystal Mountain Court Jester skis during the Mardi Gras event.

Mardi Gras events begin at 11 a.m. March 5 at Crystal Mountain. Activities include a DJ, on-slope scavenger hunt, candy jar challenge, costume contest and more. Lunch is available until 2 p.m. 

Suds and Snow (copy)

The annual Suds and Snow event at Timber Ridge. 

Suds and Snow runs from 1-6 p.m. March 5 at Timber Ridge RV Resort. Activities include live music as well as food and beverage vendors. This year’s theme is “’80s Ski Bum.”

Outdoor ice skating

Ice skaters in Traverse City

The City of Traverse City's Parks and Recreation maintains outdoor ice rinks at Thirlby Field, Traverse Heights Elementary School and F&M Park. Rinks are expected to remain open through early March. 

