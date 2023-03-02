Grass River Natural Area hosts a hike to find owls at 6:30 p.m. March 3. Bring a light and snowshoes, if needed.
The Gaylord All Outdoors Tri-45 Winter Triathlon is March 4 at Treetops Resort. Participants can cross-country ski, fat-tire bike and run.
The annual Suds and Snow is on from 1-6 p.m. March 4 at Timber Ridge Resort. The theme is Mardi Gras. Adults can take a short hike to the woods for live music, alcoholic beverages and food vendors. Tickets are available to purchase through Eventbrite.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.