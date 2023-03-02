Grass River Natural Area hosts a hike to find owls at 6:30 p.m. March 3. Bring a light and snowshoes, if needed.

The Gaylord All Outdoors Tri-45 Winter Triathlon is March 4 at Treetops Resort. Participants can cross-country ski, fat-tire bike and run.

The annual Suds and Snow is on from 1-6 p.m. March 4 at Timber Ridge Resort. The theme is Mardi Gras. Adults can take a short hike to the woods for live music, alcoholic beverages and food vendors. Tickets are available to purchase through Eventbrite.com.

