Grass River Natural Area hosts the Lantern-lit Ski and Snowshoe beginning at 6 p.m. Feb. 26. Groomed trails are available. Participants must wear face masks in the buildings and pavilion. Admission is $5 per person. Rent equipment for $5 more.
Aloft Disc Golf presents the Veterans for Vets winter tournament Feb. 27 at Almira Township Park. Participants may register starting at 9 a.m. Cost is $25 and includes two discs or one disc and a T-shirt. This event is a fundraiser for Semper Fi and America's Fund.
Weinerski runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 27 at Shady Lane Cellars in Suttons Bay. Attendees may cross-country ski or snowshoe the groomed trails. Enjoy roasting a hot dog or brat at outdoor fire pits. Weiner kits are $5 and include condiments. Mulled wine and s'mores are $5 each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.